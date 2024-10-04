Gov. Moore to cancel debt for outstanding fees for parolees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A big announcement from the governor's office.

Governor Wes Moore announced the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services will cancel the debt for outstanding mandatory, parole and administrative release supervision fees and drug testing fees for those currently on parole.

This action will relieve debt for 6,715 parole, mandatory, and administrative cases, totaling more than $13 million.

“Marylanders who serve their time deserve a second chance without bearing the financial burden of recurring administrative fees,” said Gov. Moore.

The supervision fee is currently $50 per month for people who were placed on supervision on or after June 1, 2011, and $40 per month for people who were placed on supervision before June 1, 2011.

“The decision to waive parole and drug testing fees aligns with Governor Moore’s vision for a more supportive reintegration process,” said Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Carolyn Scruggs.

Fee reductions apply only to current parolees who are under active supervision.