Gov. Moore question whether race played role in White House dinner cancelation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Wes Moore is calling out the White House for allegedly revoking his invitation to this year's National Governors Association (NGA) dinner with President Donald Trump.

The NGA’s D.C. summit is scheduled for February 19-21.

Moore is Vice Chair of the Association which is made up of Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

In a statement Moore appears to have been caught off guard by the decision, citing his recent visit to the White House in which energy costs were discussed.

Moore called the canceled invite "blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership."

He also wondered if being the nation's only Black Governor played a role in the decision.

“I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not," Moore's statement reads.

The National Governor's Association put out their own statement on the matter which can be read below.

In response to the White House limiting participation in events they are holding around the NGA Winter Meeting.

This is not the first time Moore has engaged in a back-and-forth with the Trump Administration.

Last August the two squared off over crime and the sending in of National Guard troops to U.S. Cities.