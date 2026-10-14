Gov. Moore orders new intervention targeting youth car thefts in Baltimore City, Montgomery County

Gov. Wes Moore is ordering a new, targeted response to youth car thefts in Baltimore City and Montgomery County.

The directive, signed Tuesday, calls on the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services to immediately develop a pilot program aimed at identifying children involved in motor vehicle thefts, or considered at elevated risk of becoming involved, and connecting them with intervention services.

Baltimore City and Montgomery County were selected because the directive says the two jurisdictions are experiencing the highest increases in motor vehicle thefts compared with 2025.

Under the plan, Juvenile Services would work with law enforcement and other agencies to coordinate interventions involving children, their families, and social service providers. The state plans to use its existing "Youth of Concern" interagency meetings to connect children with prevention efforts.

The directive also calls for a separate early-intervention approach for younger children involved in stolen vehicle incidents who cannot be formally charged in criminal cases. Juvenile Services would work with local law enforcement, social workers and school personnel to identify those children and provide support services.

This comes just two weeks after police say a 12-year-old boy driving a stolen car hit and killed 69-year-old Barry Wright, Senior, on West North Avenue. The 15-year-old girl in the car was charged with motor vehicle theft but due to his age, the 12-year-old was not charged.

In Maryland, kids under 13 generally can’t be charged in the juvenile system, except for certain offenses and circumstances. That means some younger children involved in car thefts may not face charges, even though the state can still connect them and their families with services.

Moore said he is concerned about the recent frequency of motor vehicle thefts involving young people and children. The directive says recent incidents have resulted in severe injuries and deaths and that the state needs to intervene before more lives are lost.

Longer term, the state will explore adapting a youth auto theft initiative in Ramsey County, Minnesota, that pairs law enforcement with community navigators and other community members to work with high-risk youth and families.

Juvenile Services is required to submit an initial status report on the effort by Dec. 1.

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