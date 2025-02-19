Gov. Moore open to raising taxes to pay for education funding commitments

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore's team stood in for him at a hearing for a bill he introduced cutting from the Blueprint for Maryland's future.

During the hearing, Governor Moore's chief of staff was taking questions when Delegate Ben Barnes asked if the Governor supports revenue increases to fund the Blueprint.

"Is the Governor open to dedicated revenues now and additional revenues for the Blueprint," asked Barnes, chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

"Yes," replied Fagan Harris, the governor's chief of staff.

Senator Paul Corderman, a Republican, released a statement saying, "Today’s hearing on the Governor’s Blueprint Bill was illuminating and concerning."

The exchange happened when members of the group were expressing that they wanted to solve the problem now, in this legislative session and budget.

In the next budget, the Blueprint is $81 million short. The following year, fiscal year 28, it balloons to $2.1 billion. According to Harris, the state could cut that deficit in half with these changes.

The bill pauses collaborative time. A portion of the blueprint that allows teachers more time to plan. It would require the state to hire more teachers, costing more money.

The state would also pause the community school program increases. Community schools provide wrap-around services to students in impoverished areas.

The state would commit about $500 million to the community schools but wouldn't add to it as the blueprint planned for.

Harris affirmed Moore's commitment to the blueprint saying, " This governor is committed to seeing the blueprint through." Adding that this allows the state to stay ahead of fiscal cliffs in the funding plan.

Ultimately the House and Senate will have to come to an agreement on the budget and potential cuts in the coming weeks before sending it to the Governor.