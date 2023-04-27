Gov. Moore marks 100 days in office pointing out legislative wins, priorities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore has a feeling of pride about the legislative wins of his first 100 days.

“When you think about the promises we made on the campaign trail, we delivered," said Moore.

Those wins include a bill to put enshrining reproductive rights in the state’s constitution to a vote and accelerating the state’s minimum wage increase.

“We’ve now made tax cuts, historic tax cuts for the vast majority of veterans in the state of Maryland. Tax cuts for low and moderate income families and incentivized work,” said Moore.

The Governor was asked what’s one thing he thinks needs to be addressed for the remainder of his term.

He pointed out crime and public safety as a key focus, which Republicans say the state hasn’t been tough enough on.

“For the past eight years, we have watched a doubling of the rate of non-fatal shootings in the state of Maryland, whatever was being done before, that wasn’t working," said Governor Moore.

Governor Moore says he plans to address the issue, adding that action might come before the next legislative session.

He was also asked why several bills dealing with guns haven’t been signed.

“We will be signing hundreds of bills to include many of the packages," said Moore.

The governor has signed about a quarter of the bills passed this legislative session already.