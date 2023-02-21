Gov. Moore initiative to provide public service job opportunities for young people

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Young people often find they can't get a job without experience and they can't get experience without a job.

Governor Wes Moore hopes to change that by delivering on a campaign promise Tuesday in Annapolis.

Governor Moore wants to give students fresh out of high school an opportunity to gain a year's worth of experience in a public service industry job.

Moore ran for governor on a campaign belief that no matter where someone starts in life, they deserve an equal opportunity to succeed.

He will testify in front of the House Appropriations Committee on behalf of "The Serve Act."

House Bill 546, proposes to establish a program to provide opportunities for young people and help them get the skills they need to find jobs.

The bill creates the funding mechanism, rules, and goals for the program.

House Bill 546 requires employers to pay program participants $15 an hour.

Participants will be required to work at least 30 hours per week, and partner with an on-site mentor while working in a service industry job placement.

Those who participate also would receive a stipend up to $3,000 after completing the one-year program.

The Department of Service and Civic Innovation would administer and provide staff for the job program.

One of the goals stated in the bill is to quote "strengthen a pipeline of talent into state and local governments to fill present and future staffing needs."

During his State of the State address, Moore said “if we're going to execute on this vision, if we're going to make this state work again, we need people willing to serve. We need talented individuals who put the whole before the self. We need folks like you and in the days and weeks and months and years ahead. I will be calling on your partnership to find, recruit, and elevate public service as a calling in Maryland.”

Moore will present his ‘Service Year' bill to the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday afternoon in Annapolis. The Senate version of House Bill 546 is scheduled for a committee bill hearing on Wednesday.