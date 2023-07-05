Governor Moore, BPW approve $13 million settlement for underpaid prison workers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is spending $13 million to settle a claim that they underpaid prison workers and changed their timecards.

Governor Wes Moore and the Board of Public Works approved the settlement on Wednesday.

All of this happened between 2018 and 2021.

The Department of Labor found the Department of Corrections failed to pay overtime to nearly 3900 employees.

Moore addressed the failure to pay those workers at the meeting.

"We not only owe them this long overdue backpay, frankly, we owe them an apology for having either inadequate timekeeping systems and or inappropriate places, and policies in place. And an apology for the years that have gone by that the state has still not made them whole," Governor Moore said.

The Department of Labor's investigation into how this happened is still ongoing.