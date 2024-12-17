Gov. Moore announces more than $50 million in funding towards vacant houses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced $50.8 million in funding to help reduce the number of vacant homes around Baltimore.

This funding comes through the Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Initiative. This will also clear the way for affordable housing.

"In order for it to be Maryland’s decade, it has to be Baltimore’s time,” said Gov. Moore. “This historic investment through the Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Initiative will transform the City of Baltimore by addressing vacancy brick by brick and block by block.”

This initiative will help move at least 5,000 vacant properties into homeownership or other positive outcomes.

Funding will go directly to awardees to support identified projects including:

