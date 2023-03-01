Gov Moore announces $13.4 million to support affordable housing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced $13.4 million to fund projects that create affordable housing on Wednesday.

Requests from the Department of Housing and Community Development to provide $10.4 million through the Rental Housing Works Program and $3 million from the Partnership Rental Housing Program to support three projects in Dundalk, Hanover and Edgewood.

“These programs are critical and effective state initiatives that create or preserve affordable housing rental units in communities across our state,” said Governor Moore. “We are committed to ensuring that Marylanders in every county across the state have access to affordable housing, and we look forward to working in partnership with our local leadership to promote equitable housing opportunities for all.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

$6.5 million in Rental Housing Works and Partnership Rental Housing loan program funds to support the new construction of a 72-unit age-restricted community to be located in Hanover, Anne Arundel County.

$3.4 million in Rental Housing Works Program funds to support the new construction of a 68-unit age-restricted mid-rise apartment community in Edgewood, Harford County.

$3.5 million in Rental Housing Works Program funds to support the new construction of an 84-unit age-restricted community to be located in Dundalk, Baltimore County.

"The funding approved today will provide more than 200 units of safe, high-quality affordable housing for Maryland's working families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Acting Secretary Jake Day. “Using the effective tools the department has at its disposal, such as the Rental Housing Works program, we are able to work with public, private, and nonprofit partners to leverage additional resources to support the state's investment.”

$20 million was also approved to support numerous capital grants in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's counties and Baltimore City.

$4.6 million will support construction of stormwater retrofits, outfalls, and streams restorations in Montgomery County parks; and $5.4million to support phase 2 of construction of Morgan State University's Health and Human Services Center.