Gov. Moore announced $20 million in funding to help those with water bill debt

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced $20 million in funding to support Marylanders with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be provided through 19 water systems that were awarded funding through the Water Assistance Relief Program.

As a condition of receiving program funding, water systems have agreed to allocate payments as bill credits to customer accounts and waive late fees.

The credits will cover outstanding water debt that was accrued between January 2020 and September 2022.

Funding will relieve water debt for 30,000 or more families across all regions of Maryland.

Applications for assistance can be found through the Maryland Department of Human Services website.

