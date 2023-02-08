Goosebumps for Bayne, local girl writes her own dream

BALTIMORE — Here is what Mattie Bayne said in 2014 while attending St. Paul’s School for Girls, “My mom is going to kill me, I want to go to school in Los Angeles and be in that film, acting industry.”

Here is what she did. She went to school at the University of Southern California and made connections.

She got involved in the Disney Diversity Program and landed a writing job with a brand new ABC show called, “Not Dead Yet." The show makes its premiere Wednesday night at 8:30.

This is an amazing dream come true for Bayne. At the age of 14, she was told she had ovarian cancer.

She thought, “cancer, my heart dropped, I thought about death.”

Well, her 14-year-old self is still talking to her.

“I get goosebumps realizing I am doing what I set out to do and that 14-year-old girl made me stronger,” Bayne said.