Goodwill opening High School for Baltimore adults

BALTIMORE — A free high school for Baltimore adults.

That's what Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake is planning to open in September at their former downtown headquarters on E Redwood Street.

It will be called the Excel Center, giving those who enroll the opportunity to earn a state-issued diploma.

Goodwill estimates there are 80,000 adults without a diploma in the greater Baltimore area. Of those, 70 percent are said to earn less income than those who've graduated high school.

To assist students, on-site childcare and transportation will be provided by Goodwill. The schedule consists of four-day class weeks and eight-week academic terms.

Goodwill hopes to recruit 150 students to start, with that number eventually expanding to 350. Seven teachers, four life coaches and four administrators are being hired to staff the school.

The Baltimore Excel Center will be funded by donations and a mix of federal and state dollars, totaling nearly $5 million through fiscal year 2024.

There are currently 30 excel campuses in seven states that have graduated nearly 10,000 students.

Research from the University of Notre Dame shows graduates experienced around a 40 percent increase in employment and earnings. Additionally, nearly 40 percent go on to college.

