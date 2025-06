The Montgomery County Police Department is crediting Good Samaritans in the community for helping them reunite an 8-year-old autistic girl with her family.

The girl was reported missing by her mother on the evening of June 4.

Officers responded to the home as multiple people called police to report a child running through traffic.

Police officers were able to safely locate and rescue the girl.

She was reunited with her mother later that night.