Good Morning Maryland crew, MT. Washington Pediatric Hospital celebrates Christmas in July

The thermometer said 85 degrees, but the feeling of Christmas was alive and well on Thursday at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

It was their Christmas in July event.

Toys, games and arts and crafts were all collected.

The Good Morning Maryland team were there to sort the donations.

The hospital gives some of the toys to their young patients and will also hold a big present giveaway for local families during the holidays.

"For us, this is really about providing joy," said Scott Klein, President/CEO of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. "You think about as a hospital, we do healthcare, but here's an opportunity to just be joyous."

You can donate all year long.

For more information, click here.