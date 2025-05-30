Golf Galaxy Performance Center opens in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A new high-tech golf destination is teeing off nicely Howard County.
Golf Galaxy Performance Center is celebrating its grand opening at Gateway Overlook in Elkridge.
The three-day event kicked off with a ribbon cutting.
The new location features state-of-the-art hitting bays, a putting green, and instruction from PGA professionals.
The celebration includes daily giveaways. Customers can also compete in a closest-to-the-pin contest for a chance at $10,000.
The store is already drawing interest from local golf enthusiasts.
The grand opening runs Friday through Sunday at the new location on Marie Curie Drive in Elkridge.