Going to Artscape? Here are the traffic modifications for downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation wants to make everyone driving in or around downtown Baltimore aware of traffic changes as a result of Artscape.

Drivers are implored to pay attention to posted parking restrictions to prevent tickets and towing.

Parking will be restricted at the below location from 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20th until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025



ES Holliday Street opposite 225 Holliday Street (Peale Museum)

Parking will be restricted at the following location from 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20th until 12:00 a.m. on Monday, May 26, 2025:

BS E. Saratoga Street, between Holliday Street and N. Gay Street.

Parking will be restricted at the following lot from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 20th until 12:00 a.m. Monday, May 26, 2025:

JFX A Lot, between N. Gay Street and Pleasant Street

Parking will be restricted in the following areas from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 21st until 12:00 a.m. Monday, May 26, 2025:

JFX B Lot, between Pleasant Street and Guilford Avenue.

Mercy Lot, between Holliday Street and Guilford Avenue.

Sheriff Lot, between Holliday Street and Guilford Avenue.

Parking will be restricted in the following areas from 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 23rd until 12:00 a.m. Monday, May 26, 2025:

WS N. Gay Street, between E. Baltimore Street and E. Lexington Street.

SS E. Fayette Street, between Holliday Street and President Street.

NS E. Fayette Street, between Holliday Street and N. Gay Street.

ES N. Frederick Street, between E. Fayette Street and E. Lexington Street.

BS Holliday Street, between E. Baltimore Street and E. Fayette Street.

BS Holliday Street, between E. Lexington Street and E. Saratoga Street.

WS Holliday Street, between E. Saratoga Street and E. Pleasant Street.

ES Guilford Avenue, between E. Pleasant Street and E. Saratoga Street.

SS E. Lexington Street, between Holliday Street and N. Frederick Street.

NS E. Lexington Street, between Holliday Street and N. Gay Street.

In addition to parking restrictions, the following streets will be closed to traffic from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 23rd through 12:00 a.m. on Monday, May 26, 2025, with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Fayette Street closed from President Street to Guilford Avenue.

Gay Street closed from E. Baltimore Street to E. Saratoga Street.

Holliday Street closed from E. Baltimore Street to Pleasant Street.

Pleasant Street closed from Fallsway to Guilford Avenue.

Pleasant Street Ramp closed at SB JFX.

Lexington Street closed from Guilford Avenue to N. Frederick Street.

Frederick Street closed from E. Fayette Street to E. Lexington Street.

Dickey Place closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street.

Saratoga Street closed from Holliday Street to N. Gay Street.

Saratoga Street between Holliday Street and Guilford Avenue will have a temporary two-way traffic pattern implemented for Breco Condominium residents.

Motorists traveling in these vicinities should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes away from the footprint of the event to avoid delays. Additional information about the event can be found on Artscape’s website [links-2.govdelivery.com].

Charm City Circulator Service:

Charm City Circulator (CCC) patrons should be aware that CCC bus operations along the Green Route will be modified for Artscape. CCC bus detours and temporary stop closures will be in effect from 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 23rd through 12:00 a.m. on Monday, May 26, 2025. Patrons riding the CCC may experience longer than normal wait times and are encouraged to download the Passio GO! app to see when the next Circulator bus is arriving. Additional information can be found on the CCC website [links-2.govdelivery.com].

MDOT MTA Service:

Temporary MTA bus diversions and modified mobility pick up/drop off locations will be in effect during Artscape. Please refer to the MTA’s website [links-2.govdelivery.com] for specific detour information.