Go vote and get free deals on Election Day

Americans have the right to vote, but are they exercising their right to free?

Everyone who votes and wears their “I voted” sticker can get some free stuff on election day. Some deals won't need a sticker.

Getting around with Uber and Lyft:

Anyone using the Uber app on Election Day will see a variety of promotions after clicking on the “Go Vote!” tab. The rideshare company is giving users half-off trips to their polling place (up to $10).

The app will also make the process easier by helping voters find their closest polling place.

Uber Eats is giving 25% off orders up to $15, with a $25 minimum deal on the table from 6pm on Nov. 5th to 7am on Nov. 6th.

Lyft is matching Uber by offering the same 50% discount (up to $10) on Election Day rides to the polls. Lyft passengers can also preload stamp the ride code "VOTE24" on or before Election Day.

Ikea

Everyone’s favorite furniture store will offer a free frozen yogurt on Election Day. The coupon is available here.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is hot out of the stove celebrating "DOUGHmocracy." Participating donut shops will give away a free glazed doughnut with no proof of vote needed. In addition, Krispy Kreme will also be handing out “I Voted” stickers for those who voted early or sent in an absentee ballot.

Johnny Rockets

The diner-style chain is handing out a free shake one per customer with an in-store purchase on Election Day at participating locations. Customers must have proof of voting on them.