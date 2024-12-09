Global Refuge gives back with hygiene packs and holiday cards

BALTIMORE — Spreading holiday cheer with the necessities and a kind word.

People filled Global Refuge to send hygiene essential packs and write holiday cards to people newly entering the U.S. looking for refugee status.

"Today, we're packing go bags that have hygiene products that these newcomers need that will have just everyday supplies that will help them on their transition," said Esmeralda Samudio with Lifestraw.

The bags are filled with things like soap, deodorant and a comb. Items you might not bring with you to the United States when you're fleeing your own country.

"Then also just to show them that there's people here that care," said Richard Walther.

After volunteers filled the bags they wrote notes.

"So we're going to send these cards along with some of the things we're packing in the backpacks to them," said Keyona Sheppard, Global Refuge.

Words of encouragement, hope, optimism, in a time of need.

"I'm wishing people happy holidays and letting people know that they're not alone and that communities here very much ready and excited to welcome them," said Rebecca Duclos, a volunteer.

"Uplift their spirits and let them know that there are people around the world who truly care and they don't have to be alone," said Andriesha Ross-Burley. "It makes me feel amazing that I'm able to share in that moment with someone and impact them even though they may not see me," she added.

The care packages will go to people all across the country seeking refuge in the U.S.

Volunteers emphasized the importance of giving back all year round, not just during the holidays.