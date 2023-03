WOODLAWN — There's a new place to shop for groceries in the Woodlawn area!

There was a ribbon cutting on Thursday fort he grand opening of Global Food.

It's an international foods supermarket chain.

This is the first location in the Baltimore area.

It can be found at the Meadows Shopping Center on Security Boulevard in Woodlawn.

The supermarket chain has two other locations in Maryland: Silver Spring and Oxon Hill.