Glen Mar Church kick off their free Summer Concert Series

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — It was a perfect night to kick up your heels and dance to some classics.

It was the first night of Glen Mar Church's outside Summer Concert Series. Tonight's headlining act...the Bayside Big Band concert and it was all free.

Bayside played music from famous big bands from the 19-30's up to the present day.

“These concerts have been a great way for the community to come out,” said . “Families bring their kids and just have a wonderful time together.”

They also had food trucks for anyone who wanted to make a dinner date out of it.

The next concert is on Sunday, June 18. The Baltimore Youth Symphony is set to perform starting at seven.

And starting next month they're going to have a summer market on Thursdays, and they are currently looking for vendors.