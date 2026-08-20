Glen Burnie teen arrested in relation to mass shooting at Virginia State University that injured 5

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department says they arrested a Glen Burnie native in relation to a mass shooting that injured five people at Virginia State University.

Ja'niah Johnson, 19, was arrested and charged as an accessory after the fact.

According to police, Johnson is a student at VSU.

On August 15 at 1:28 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers discovered five victims, one student and four non-students, suffering from gunshot wounds outside the university's dormitories.

All five victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One victim, a 21-year-old man, sustained critical wounds.

The other victims include:

A 23-year-old man

A 19-year-old woman

A 17-year-old boy

A 20-year-old man who is a student at the university

Police have since identified Camron Harris, 19, as a suspect in the shooting.

Authorities say Harris was found hiding in a closet in Seward Hall on the university's campus.

Police say Johnson is a resident of the dorm room where Harris was located before his arrest.

Authorities contacted Johnson on August 18, and she later turned herself in to detectives at Chesterfield Police Headquarters.

She has since been released on her own recognizance.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 804-748-1251.