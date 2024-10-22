Glen Burnie man sentenced to four years in prison for exposing himself to high school girls

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Glen Burnie man was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday for exposing himself to members of the Severna Park High School track team.

On May 3, the track team members were on a practice run when they stopped at the intersection of Jumpers Hole Road and Benfield Boulevard to wait at the traffic light.

While they waited, a man, later identified as 43-year-old Adam Sandow, stopped his car next to the group and began to expose himself to the team.

The young ladies stated that Sandow was in the right turn lane and was free to turn at any time, but he chose not to.

Disgusted and in shock, the team reported Sandow to their track coach and friends.

A witness took note of his vehicle and gave that information to the police, leading to his arrest.

"The Defendant has a history of exposing himself to minors outside of schools and parks in our community and has been convicted of, and served time for these offenses," said State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "He obviously learned nothing from these previous detainments, and I am relieved he will serve a sentence at the Division of Correction. Our children deserve to feel safe from predators in their community, especially while enjoying school activities with their friends."

He was found guilty on all eight counts of indecent exposure and was sentenced to 24 years in prison with all but four suspended.

Sandow will also be placed on five years of supervised probation and will no longer have contact with the victims or any minors.