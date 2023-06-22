Glen Burnie man faces kingpin charges after record setting cocaine bust

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The largest cocaine bust in Anne Arundel County Police history leads to drug kingpin charges for one Glen Burnie man.

Authorities began investigating after witnessing several hand to hand drug transactions taking place.

Detectives wanted to know who was supplying these particular dealers, and where the drugs were coming from.

So they identified and executed search warrants at the homes of seven people involved, including 42-year-old Maurice Dorsey and Darryl Henson, 45, both of Anne Arundel County.

Turns out a 42-year-old man named Clayton Mooring was providing both cocaine to sell.

Through wiretaps and other measures, investigators learned Mooring had the drugs shipped to Maryland from Houston, Texas on car carriers.

On April 7 police intercepted an incoming vehicle from Texas headed towards Mooring's business in Glen Burnie.

Packages containing approximately 17 kilograms of cocaine were discovered sewn into the seat cushions.

An additional 1.8 kilograms of cocaine was then found at Mooring's business. The overall value of the cocaine was estimated at $2 million.

Aside from Mooring, Dorsey and Henson, six other people face charges in connection with the investigation.

On top of the cocaine recovered from Mooring, police seized 21 firearms, one a ghost gun, and two of which were stolen, as well as 400 grams of heroin, 360 grams of fentanyl, and 67 pounds of cannabis.