Glen Burnie man, 89, dies after being hit by car while crossing street

Posted at 12:31 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 12:31:51-05

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An 89-year-old Glen Burnie man died after being hit by a car while crossing the street Thursday night.

It happened around 10:45pm in the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road.

Anne Arundel County Police said one car swerved and was able to avoid striking the man, but as he got to the north side of the street a Jeep Wrangler hit him.

The pedestrian, identified as Xiu Zhi Dai, died on scene. He was reportedly wearing dark non-reflective clothing at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and was not injured.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
