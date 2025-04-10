Giving credit where it's due - Baltimore's Who's Who in Black

This was a night for recognizing those who have made their mark in their community.

The Who's Who in Black Baltimore event honors local African American achievements in different industries.

Attendees spent time networking while also celebrating the honorees.

Frances Toni Draper says it's important to tell people, job well done.

"It's a matter of giving honor where honor is due," Draper says.

"Honor is due to so many people here in Baltimore. We accepted and received so many nominations so many people deserving, so I think we are just scratching the surface here tonight, but it's important to say to people, Well done."

Along with Draper, WMAR-2 News Kelly Swoope was also honored for her career in local news.

Wmar-2 News Randall Newsome emceed the event.