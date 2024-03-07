Watch Now
Give blood, get paid, and fight the war against cholesterol

Posted at 5:32 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 17:42:24-05

BALTIMORE — Get paid to give blood, and get tested for something most doctors don't look for.

The research company "Care Access" is offering heart and kidney health screenings at Liberty Grace Church on Copley Road in Northwest Baltimore.

Part of the screening looks for a dangerous type of cholesterol that people often don't know they have.

The event will serve as a means of gathering data and raising awareness for new cholesterol treatments.

All participants will be compensated after the test, according to Care Access.

Screenings will take place at Liberty Grace Church tomorrow and Saturday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

