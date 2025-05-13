Girlfriend charged after boyfriend was found shot to death in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — A woman was placed under arrest Monday night after her boyfriend was found dead in Worcester County.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a home in the 12,000 block of Shell Mill Road after receiving a call from the woman, identified as Bonnie Hackendorn, reporting that her boyfriend, David Shaulis, had been shot.

Authorities met Hackendorn inside of the home and found Shaulis unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Investigators later arrested Hackendorn based on information developed and evidence collected during the preliminary investigation.

Hackendorn was charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault and other firearm related charges.

She is currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Detention Center.