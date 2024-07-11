Giant IUD "Freeda" coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — If you see a giant inflatable birth-control device in downtown Baltimore on Friday, here's why it's there.

The 20-foot IUD (intrauterine device) - which is nicknamed Freeda (Womb) - is touring the country, as part of a campaign by lobby group Americans for Contraception.

The giant IUD will be at the Baltimore Convention Center for Netroots Nation 2024, "the largest annual convention for the progressive movement."

Americans for Contraception said:

The 20-foot inflatable IUD has stood outside the U.S. Capitol and in states across the country, including Florida and Tennessee, where reproductive freedoms are under attack, as a symbol of the fight for contraception rights and the need to protect the right to contraception.

It got attention mostly for a viral tweet last month, when the proposed Right to Contraception Act was moving through Congress.