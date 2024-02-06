Giant Food launches CPR certification program

BALTIMORE — A majority of people don't know CPR, even though it literally helps save lives.

Now, Giant Food is becoming the area's first retail pharmacy to launch a CPR certification program.

Giant has eight certified instructors who teach businesses and groups how to perform adult and child CPR, and how to use an AED defibrillator.

Paul Zvaleny, director of pharmacy operations at Giant Food, said the supermarket chain decided to launch the program after local organizations kept reaching out and asking if Giant could certify them. He said they've had everyone from churches to attorney's offices to daycares and even auto repair shops express interest in CPR certification.

The program offers a two-year certification, at a cost of $69.99 per person to participating groups. Giant is asking for groups of at least six participants each. The courses last about four hours.

The company notes that survival rates triple when CPR is started within two minutes of an individual collapsing - but only 18 percent of Americans are up to date with CPR training.

More information on the CPR program is available by emailing pharmacy@giantfood.com