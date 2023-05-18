Giant Food florists create blankets for Preakness winner for 26th straight year

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Preakness winner as well as the winner of the Black-Eyed Susan stakes will be draped in a floral blanket.

This is the 26th straight year that florists at Giant in Towson worked on these blankets.

Each one incorporates nearly 2,000 flowers and takes five florists roughly eight hours to complete.

We asked one of those florists, how important it is to her to make these blankets.

"It's real important. Just as important to keeping the Preakness in Baltimore City. I mean, it's big time. I mean, it's an honor to do it. I get goosebumps when I think about it. When I see it on TV, I think I touched history. It's really important, I think," said Kathleen Marvel, florist.

This blanket is for the Black-Eyed-Susan stakes which runs tomorrow evening.

They'll make the Preakness floral blanket tomorrow.