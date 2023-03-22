Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Giant Food donates $300,000 to Maryland Food Bank to help students obtain healthy meals

One giant donation is helping students get the nutrition they need to get through the school day. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/giant-food-donates-300-000-to-maryland-food-bank-to-help-students-obtain-healthy-meals
Giant Food donation.jpg
Posted at 5:45 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 17:50:00-04

BALTIMORE — Whether it's PB&J, a ham and cheese, or leftover pizza, kids need something in their stomachs to get through the school day.

One giant donation is giving them healthy options both in and out of the lunchroom.

The Maryland Food Bank's School Pantry Program partners with schools to provide students, families, and communities a reliable source of healthy food.

On Wednesday, Giant Food donated $300,000 toward their efforts.

They presented the check at one of the school pantry sites, Billie Holiday Elementary School in West Baltimore.

The food bank says the need for food increased during the pandemic and hasn't dropped since.

"Even though the pandemic is further and further in our rear-view mirror, we continue to face challenges of inflation, we continue to faces challenges with government programs going away. And so they need has not subsided in any way, shape, of form," said Carmen Del Guercio, CEO of the Maryland Food Bank.

Giant's donation will bring 2.5 millions pounds of food to those in need.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices