Giant Food donates $300,000 to Maryland Food Bank to help students obtain healthy meals

BALTIMORE — Whether it's PB&J, a ham and cheese, or leftover pizza, kids need something in their stomachs to get through the school day.

One giant donation is giving them healthy options both in and out of the lunchroom.

The Maryland Food Bank's School Pantry Program partners with schools to provide students, families, and communities a reliable source of healthy food.

On Wednesday, Giant Food donated $300,000 toward their efforts.

They presented the check at one of the school pantry sites, Billie Holiday Elementary School in West Baltimore.

The food bank says the need for food increased during the pandemic and hasn't dropped since.

"Even though the pandemic is further and further in our rear-view mirror, we continue to face challenges of inflation, we continue to faces challenges with government programs going away. And so they need has not subsided in any way, shape, of form," said Carmen Del Guercio, CEO of the Maryland Food Bank.

Giant's donation will bring 2.5 millions pounds of food to those in need.