Giant and Coca-Cola team up to feed families

These backpacks are heavy with food, but they'll lighten the load for families in need. Giant Food and Coca-Cola teamed up for the donation event.
Posted at 5:18 PM, Mar 13, 2024
Employees and volunteers filled five hundred backpacks with non-perishable food items for Catholic Charities and Next One Up.

Next One Up works with underserved student athletes and says the backpacks are exactly what they need.

Catholic Charities says the easy access and mobility of backpacks are also perfect for them, as they serve many people experiencing homelessness.

