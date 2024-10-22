Getting in the game: E-sports rec center opens in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — The Rosedale recreation center officially opened its doors on Tuesday.

This facility, which is on Hazelwood Ave., will center e-sports. The hub presents a great opportunity for the youth to move their thumbs into the billion dollar business of online gaming.

There will be a state-of-the-art gaming room with computers and consoles equipped with competitive multiplayer games.

In addition to the virtual world, there’s also a full-sized gym and outdoor court for any analog competition.