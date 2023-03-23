Watch Now
Get your pet featured on Heavy Seas Beer can, benefit BARCS

BARCS
Posted at 3:42 AM, Mar 23, 2023
BALTIMORE — Your pet can be featured on a beer can and benefit a good cause.

Heavy Seas Beer is partnering with BARCS for this. One will feature a dog, another a cat.

The beer is a wheat ale with a Belgian Yeast with citrus, sprices and juicy hops. The beer will be 4.8% ABV.

You can enter for $10 and must be 21 to enter. Winners will be selected randomly and contacted to submit a photo of their pet.

Unlimited entries are allowed, but only 10 can be purchased at once.

The contest runs through March 27. Click here for more information.

