Get hit in the feels: Ari gets a new fur baby and fresh set of wheels

In an amazing turn of events, Ari Jarrett’s overall quality of life has received a big boost.

His family held a booming trivia fundraiser on Saturday in Glen Burnie at Faith Baptist Church.

His mother, Brianna Jarrett, says their grand total has reached over $20,000, which was the target goal to make vital changes to improve his well-being.

WMAR Ari with his family and Rocket



For those who are unfamiliar, Ari Jarrett is a 6-year-old boy who was born prematurely.

He also lives with chronic lung disease and multiple other disabilities.

A feeding tube and wheelchair have become vital essentials to his everyday activities.

His parents needed $20,000 to cover expenses, which would not be covered by insurance.

He specifically needs a sports wheelchair, as his current wheelchair is too large for him.

The grand, spanking new set of wheels will give him the opportunity to participate in the adaptive sports he loves: baseball, tennis, and basketball.

In addition, he needs the help of a furry friend by the name of Rocket. Rocket is a puppy right now, but he is being trained as a service dog.

WMAR Ari and Rocket chilling



Having Rocket in the fold will be a tremendous addition. The dog will be able to help with whatever Ari needs, like picking things up off the floor and helping with his balance.

For anyone wanting to add to the pot, the Jarrett’s are also running a fundraiser campaign in tandem with the organization Help Hope Live.