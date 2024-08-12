Watch Now
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis to hold 2nd annual Backpack Giveaway in Baltimore

Julio Cortez/AP
Gervonta Davis, the World Boxing Association's super featherweight champion, looks on after throwing a ceremonial pitch prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
BALTIMORE — School is almost back in session and Gervonta Davis is making sure students in Baltimore are going back prepared.

On August 14, Tank, along with the GTD Cares Foundation is holding their 2nd annual backpack giveaway.

They plan to hand out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to support Baltimore City students.

"After the Scott Key Bridge collapse and the recent flooding times that have been a bit tumultuous and uncertain, he wants to bring back some certainty and positivity that these kids will have the support they need this upcoming school season," Davis' representatives said in a press release.

The event will be held at the Robert C Marshall Recreation Center and it will begin at 3:00 pm.

For more information about Tank's foundation, click here.

