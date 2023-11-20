German Christmas Village returns to the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Are you looking to pick up some unique holiday gifts?

The German Christmas Village is back at the Inner Harbor. Saturday was their preview weekend.

More than 50 vendors sell everything from arts and crafts to alcohol-infused desserts.

New food options this year, like vegan sausage, are also offered on Wednesdays.

"We have authentic German food. We have bratwurst. We have schnitzel. We have potato latke, which is like little potato pancakes that we offer," said event manager Julia Buyer. "We also have gluhwein, which is mulled wine imported from Germany here, so that's very special."

There's also a wonder holiday bar with holiday cocktails, and back this year, a 30-foot-tall Christmas pyramid, a carousel, a Ferris wheel, and appearances by Gingy, the gingerbread man.

It's the 10th year of Baltimore's Christmas Village. It runs through Christmas Eve.