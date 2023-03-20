Geek'd Up Treats teaches children math, financial literacy with recipes

BALTIMORE — Geek'd Up Treats hosted a cereal bar celebration on Saturday, giving kids a sweet way to learn math.

Monique White is the owner of Geek'd Up Treats.

"Where we take food and treats and teach," said White.

White uses recipes to teach math and financial literacy.

"My goal is for the kids to learn first: what is money? They have to learn how to invest it, they have to learn how to save it," said White. "I want to also show them how to get a bank account, a credit card; those are things that we need, and I want to grab them before they get to the point where they're going to mess it up."

Children and parents came to Simmons Memorial Baptist Church in East Baltimore to participate in the presentation.

"She definitely grabbed my attention," said an attendee. "It's fun to play with and to eat."

White hopes to continue to expand Geek'd Up Treats and find a permanent space to host her workshops.

"My goal is to get a home for Geek'd Up Treats where I can have stations set up for these kids," said White. "They can learn just how to cook basic foods and learn the business aspect behind it and having hospitality."