GBMC opens medspa in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — GBMC has become the latest Baltimore-area hospital to open a "medspa."

The Towson-based medical center announced that its new medical spa, called Greater Beauty, is officially opening today.

The facility is described as a place "where innovation meets elegance," that "combines longevity with absolute luxury to give you the best experience possible."

Other local hospitals that have medspas include the University of Maryland Medical Center, and Mercy Medical Center.

Some other systems, like Johns Hopkins Medicine, MedStar Health and LifeBridge Health, also offer aesthetic services but they're not labeled as a "medspa."