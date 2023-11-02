Watch Now
GBMC holds ribbon cutting for new building

Posted at 6:28 PM, Nov 02, 2023
TOWSON, Md. — There's a new building at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson.

On Thursday, there was a ribbon cutting for the Louis and Phyllis Friedman Building.

There's a new entrance, meeting spaces, a chapel, and a healing garden.

"But most importantly, the new building has 2 acute care units, containing 60 patient rooms that are twice the size of our oldest rooms." said Dr. John Chessare, GBMC president and CEO.

And more changes are coming.

The Sandra R. Berman Pavilion will open in about 12 months.

