GBMC holds 10th annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event

TOWSON, Md. — Walking to help survivors.

GBMC hosted its 10th annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event.

It benefits the hospital's Sexual Assault Forensic Examination and Domestic Violence Program.

Despite the gloomy weather, people laced up their shoes, grabbed their umbrellas, and got outside to walk.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh extended the invitation to the event.

He expressed the challenge the program faces due to the uncertainty surrounding federal funding , but was very happy with the how the turnout was for the walk.

"It says so much about Baltimore, about Baltimore County that so many people would come out on a day like this to support a cause like this. It just shows you how much people care. It's raining, it's cold, and they're out here committed and they want to make a difference," said coach Harbaugh.

