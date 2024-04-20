GBMC HealthCare holds 9th annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event

Hundreds gathered on Saturday to take a stand against sexual assault.

GBMC HealthCare's Walk a Mile in Their Shoe event is held to benefit the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination and Domestic Violence (SAFE & DV) program.

The program cares for victims of all ages at no cost but relies entirely on funding from the community and grants.

During this year's walk, more than $178,000 was raised.

“You never want to think it’s happening in your community,” Lucky Thompson, Co-Chair of the event, said. “I have three daughters, and it’s scary to think of what could happen. I am incredibly proud of the SAFE/DV team at GBMC, and knowing this amazing program and outstanding nurses are ready if I or someone I know needs help adds a layer of security I think all parents can appreciate.”

Joining the walk was first lady Dawn Moore, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

GBMC HealthCare

“My husband, the 63rd Governor of the State of Maryland, learned very early on the importance of protecting women, of protecting children, protecting the most vulnerable. And I just want to tell you, you have the right leader at the right time,” First Lady Dawn Moore said at the event. “Today, we declare that Maryland will not stand for abuse or violence of any kind, including against women or children. Today, we commit to breaking the cycle of generational trauma.”

In total, the walk was supported by almost 250 community members.