Gas station fire in Woodlawn sends one person to the hospital Sunday morning

Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 12, 2023
WOODLAWN, Md. — A fire in Woodlawn is currently being investigated.

Fire crews initially responded to the 6700 block of Dogwood Road for reports of a single-vehicle accident.

When they arrived they found a vehicle into a gas pump.

Officials from the Baltimore County fire department say that the gas pump and the vehicle were fully involved.

The fire was quickly put out for both the vehicle and the gas pump.

A person, the driver of the vehicle, was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

