Gas shut off in Hampstead community following lightning strike

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Gas has been turned off in the North Carroll Farms neighborhood following a lightning strike the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company said.

Officials say there was a house fire on Upper Forde Lane due to the lightning.

While crews were handling the fire, residents reported the smell of natural gas in the area.

After investigating, fire crews found gas readings in the homes, sidewalks and outside areas.

If left unchecked, this could lead to "catastrophic" fires in structures. As a result, gas was shutoff to all the townhomes to prevent any future problems.

"While this may be an inconvenience and cause issues, it is to prevent any further damage from occurring," the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company said.

Gas service is currently being restored by private contractors. BGE is responsible for the gas service from the street to the gas meter.