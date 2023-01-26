Watch Now
Gas prices continue to rise in Maryland. Here's why.

Posted at 6:12 PM, Jan 26, 2023
Gas prices are climbing and it's not expected to ease up anytime soon.

Here's where we're at right now...

According to AAA, gas in Maryland is averaging $3.54 a gallon today.

The cheapest you'll find it, parts of the Eastern Shore in Kent Island, Queen Anne's County, and Caroline County, but it's not that much cheaper, It's about $3.50 a gallon there.

That $3.54 average is nearly $.50 higher than it was at this point in December.

According to Gas Buddy, several factors are causing the rise.

Several refineries have had issues preventing gas supplies from rising more significantly.

Demand for gas in China also hasn't slowed down rising prices here.

