Gas leak detected at Frederick County detention center, inmates safely evacuated

Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 22, 2023
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Inmates and visitors at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center were evacuated safely with no issues after they noticed the smell of gas Sunday morning.

On Sunday, May 21, around 9 a.m., a responding correctional officer noticed a strong natural gas odor in the room.

Visitors and all inmates from several inmate housing units of the facility were immediately evacuated.

Officials say, officers activated the ventilation system in the impacted housing unit ceilings and opened two recreation yards to allow gas to escape.

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (FCADC) arrived on the scene and found a gas leak in one of the fittings. They then shut off the main gas line.

After contact with FCADC maintenance workers, it was determined contractors were working on gas lines earlier that week.

Within two hours, the maintenance workers resolved the gas leak without further incident, according to the Frederick County's Sheriff's Office.

Once properly ventilated and checked, inmates returned to their housing units.

