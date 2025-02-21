Gas bills, electric bills, too many bills

BALTIMORE — Gas and electric bills are high. Unfortunately, they're not getting any cheaper.

This was the main focus of a hearing Thursday night in city hall.

BGE representatives answered questions from council members.

Neighbors also came to express their concerns.

Many customers have complained of spikes in their bills saying the can't afford to pay them.

'Those rate increases appear to be far worse than anticipated Baltimoreans are suffering and today they the city council says enough is enough. We've heard the pain in every part of our great city.'

"Those rate increases appear to be far worse than anticipated Baltimoreans are suffering and today they the city council says enough is enough," says Zeke Cohen, City Council President.

"We've heard the pain in every part of our great city."