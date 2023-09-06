Garbage truck driver struck, killed while collecting trash in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, Md. — A garbage truck driver was struck and killed while collecting trash in Clarksburg Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30am on Green Valley Road, past the Frederick County line.

Maryland State Police identified the victim as 55-year-old Jose Gomes, of Hagerstown.

Gomes had stopped the truck and gotten out with his co-worker to empty cans in the neighborhood.

That's when a Subaru Outback driven by Osman Perez Mollo, 53, collided with the back of the trash truck, hitting Gomes in the process.

Gomes was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he died. His co-worker was not injured.

Mollo remained on scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Once completed the County State's Attorney's Office will decide whether to file charges.

