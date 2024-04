BALTIMORE — A deadly garbage truck crash in Baltimore Thursday.

It happened around 2:17pm on the I-95 ramp to MD 295.

The unidentified 35-year-old driver from Hanover reportedly lost control, causing the truck to fall onto the railroad tracks below.

He died on scene. It's unclear what caused the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-604-3189.