Garage destroyed by fire on Eastern Shore

PARSONSBURG, Md. — The heat from grass clippings on a riding mower sparked a fire that destroyed a garage on the Eastern Shore on Thursday afternoon.

The fire caused an estimated $160,000 in damage, to a wood garage and its contents.

It was reported at about 4:13 p.m. Aug. 17, on Laws Road in Parsonsburg, Wicomico County, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.

The fire was caused accidentally when grass clippings caught fire "under the mower deck of a Kubota tractor recently used for mowing operations."

The fire was discovered by a passerby, and took 30 firefighters about 45 minutes to control.

No injuries were reported.

